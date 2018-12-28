HPU vs. TCU cancelled after player’s death

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University’s exhibition game against Texas Christian University has been cancelled.
The game was set for 2 p.m. at Saint Francis School Friday afternonn.
HPU sophomore guard Emil Isovic passed away on Wednesday after collapsing during a game on December 18th.
“Under the current circumstances, it was not appropriate to play the game. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hawaii Pacific and the basketball team at this time," said TCU Athletics in a statement.
HPU will return to the playing court on Monday when the Sharks resume PacWest Conference play at Academy of Art. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. HST (3:30 PST) at San Francisco’s Kezar Pavilion.
