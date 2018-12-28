Hometown Heroes: They call themselves 'Deaf Santa Elves"

PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - What if a child couldn’t hear Santa asking them what they want for Christmas?
Approximately 435 children in Hawaii can't, according to the state’s Department of Education.
That is why Jan Fried has been coordinating a special Santa surprise at Pearlridge Center for deaf children across the state for the past 27 years.
"For a deaf or hard-of-hearing child to go see Santa, and maybe have to have mom or dad or a sibling have to interpret, or just sort of nod and not really know what’s going on, it’s an unequal experience,” said Fried.
Fried is a professional interpreter and a professor of American Sign Language (ASL) at Kapiolani Community College. She says the ‘Deaf Santa’ event is her favorite event of the year.
“Christmas is all full of magic and joy and it's about hope and wishes and dreams – and if we don't have those sorts of opportunities accessible to all kids, then we're leaving people out and that's not the magic of Christmas,” Fried said.
Carole Duran, a speech language pathologist with the DOE, became a co-coordinator for the event about three years ago.
The pair's mission is to spread Christmas cheer to every child, especially those who feel left out during this special holiday tradition.
“I just love when you see kids that have a hard time communicating in general and they sit on Santa’s lap and Santa is just right there with them and they’re sharing their desires and Santa is able to communicate with them and share their language and the smiling faces as they get off of Santa’s lap is just priceless,” Duran said.
Together, they call themselves the “Deaf Santa Elves” but for the deaf community, they are more like angels.
