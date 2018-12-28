Hirono says she’ll donate salary earned during government shutdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congress, unlike hundreds of thousands of federal workers, is getting paid during the partial government shutdown that started Friday.
That’s why U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, says she’ll donate any pay she gets during the shutdown.
The recipients: Food banks across the state.
"More than 2,500 federal workers in Hawaii are either furloughed or working without pay during the holidays because Donald Trump shut down the government,” Hirono said.
"As long as Donald Trump refuses to re-open the government, I will be donating my salary to Hawaii’s food banks – who serve nearly one in eight Hawaii residents in need.”
Hirono also donated her salary earned during previous government shutdowns in January 2018 and 2013.
As a U.S. senator, Hirono’s salary is set at $174,000 a year, which roughly averages to $3,346 a week.
