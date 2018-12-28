High surf advisory issued for north, west shores of most smaller islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new northwest swell will bring big and dangerous surf for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and the north shores of Maui for the end of the week.
The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for those shores from 4 p.m. Thursday through 6 p.m Saturday.
Surf along north shores will rise to 18 to 24 feet by Friday morning, with west shores rising to 12 to 18 feet.
Waves are expected to remain at advisory levels through Saturday.
Beach goers should be alert for strong breaking waves and shorebreaks, along with with strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous. Surfers and swimmers should heed all advice from ocean safety lifeguards and exercise caution.
