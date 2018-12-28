Here’s a look at some of the laws set to take effect in the new year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Come Jan. 1, a dangerous pesticide will be banned in Hawaii, foam food containers will no longer be used on Maui, and doctors will be able to prescribe life-ending medication to terminally ill patients.
The changes are among a slate of new laws set to take effect on New Year’s Day.
Here’s a look at some of the most significant:
After more than two decades of debate, Hawaii in 2019 will become the seventh jurisdiction to legalize what’s been dubbed “death with dignity” by supporters.
Under the “Our Care, Our Choice Act,” adult patients who are terminally ill have to meet strict guidelines to get a life-ending prescription medication.
Hawaii is the first state to ban pesticides containing the chemical chlorpyrifos, which has been linked to developmental delays in children.
Pesticides containing the chemical are used on an array of crops, including apples, corn, and wheat.
The law banning the chemical also includes other restrictions on pesticide use.
Maui’s law banning foam takeout containers goes into effect at the end of the year.
The county law bans polystyrene foam food containers, which popular local plate lunches are typically served in.
Supporters say the measure will reduce pollution, but opponents argue it will lead to higher costs for businesses.
Fines will be imposed to deter fake service dogs
In a bid to crack down on fake service dogs, a new law makes it a civil penalty to knowingly misrepresent a pet as a service animal.
Pet-loving violators can face fines of $100 to $500.
Job applicants are often asked for their salary history. And their answers are typically used to determine what they'll earn if they're hired.
But a new law is set to bar that practice as part of a push to address pay inequities.
Advocates for women and minorities pushed for the law, modeled on similar legislation in New York City that was passed in 2017.
Today, women in Hawaii earn 84 cents for every dollar paid to men.
And that wage gap, advocates say, is allowed to continue by salary history requests.
A new measure that became law without the governor’s signature allows motorcyclists to drive in the shoulder lane in designated areas.
Under the law, the state Department of Transportation will have the ability to designate areas of state roads that would allow motorcyclists in shoulder lanes.
