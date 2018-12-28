Hawaii’s Penn makes weight, set for UFC return this Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo’s own BJ Penn is set to make his return to the Octagon tomorrow evening at UFC 232 against Ryan Hall.
Penn is making is return to the lightweight division after a brief spell at featherweight. The former UFC lightweight champion tipped the scaled at 156 pounds (one pound allowance) earlier this morning while Hall weighed in under the 155-pound limit at 154.
A win for Penn, 40, would be his first UFC victory since 2010 when he famously knocked out former welterweight champion Matt Hughes in the first round.
Since that win, Penn has gone 0-5-1 in his past six fights. Hall, a former Ultimate Fighter winner, is fighting for the first time since 2016. He is 2-0 in his UFC career.
