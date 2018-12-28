Forecast: Threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms

A cold front is expected to bring showers, especially for Kauai and Oahu, on Friday. Some of the showers may be locally heavy and there’s the chance for isolated thunderstorms.
The front is expected to approach Kauai by early Friday morning. It will likely stall over Oahu and Maui County and then gradually weaken into a trough. Weather will still be on the wet side on Saturday, with improving weather conditions by Sunday. Locally breezy and mostly dry trade wind weather will return by New Year's Eve and continue into the first day of 2019.
In surf, a long period northwest swell is expected to peak Friday, with a high surf advisory posted until 6 p.m. Saturday for north and west shores of Kauai, Niihau, Oahu and Molokai, along with the north-facing shores of Maui. Another northwest swell is expected Tuesday afternoon. For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect for windward coastal waters.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.