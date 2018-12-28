At 4-foot-11, this weightlifter stands tall — with a new record under his belt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At the Nuuanu YMCA and any gym he trains in, Brey Kobashigawa’s usually the shortest man in the room.
He's just 4 feet 11 inches tall.
“I never really made it to the 5 feet mark, but it’s OK,” he said, with a laugh.
He jokes about it now but that wasn’t always the case.
Growing up, he thought of his stature as a shortcoming.
But when he entered competitive Olympic-style weightlifting, he quickly learned a shorter height had advantages — especially when doing a lift called the Snatch.
"The Snatch is when you take the barbells from the ground and with one motion you lift it overhead," he said.
Kobashigawa executes it so well, he now holds the USA record for his weight class.
At 121 pounds he recently hoisted more than 242 pounds, becoming one of only a few Americans to ever snatch twice his body weight.
"It was a great feat," he said. "I'm just grateful I was able to do that."
His father, Benton, trains him and witnessed the record-setting lift.
"He does train very hard. So for all his effort that was the culmination of success for him," Benton Kobashigawa said.
Brey Kobashigawa first attempted heavy lifting in high school when he played basketball at Iolani.
At 24, he believes he’s entering the peak of his competitive weightlifting career. He’s one of the top Olympic-style weight lifters in the US.
"I'm pretty close to breaking the record for the Clean and Jerk as well. Hopefully the next competition I'll be able to do that," he said.
Kobashigawa hopes to make the USA Olympic team for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. But nothing is more important to him than his Christian faith.
“I’m going to just trust in God and work hard. That’s always been my goal to try and make the Olympics,” he said.
He used to want to be taller until his faith taught him to be content. He believes that lesson applies to many challenges people face every day.
“There’s going to be that moment in time where that weight that used to feel heavy is not going to feel heavy anymore, and when you do that it’s going to be even better,” he said.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.