Flash flood watch issued for Niihau, Kauai ahead of cold front

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch has been issued for the islands of Niihau and Kauai through Friday afternoon as deep tropical moisture ahead of a cold front approaches from the west.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the moisture will combine with an upper level disturbance to produce heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms over Kauai County.
The heavy rainfall may cause waters to rise rapidly in rivers and streams and may also flood roads, making them impassable. There’s also a chance that debris in streams will clog bridges and culverts to cause flooding. Isolated landslides are also possible.
A flash flood watch means that conditions are present that could lead to flash flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.
Download the Weather Now app and monitor our forecasts for the latest information.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.