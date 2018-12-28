Cold front moving over the state, more big surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds are light ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. The front is over Kauai and has stalled out over the western half of the, bringing showers and thundershowers. The weather will begin to improve by Saturday as the front diminishes and retreats westward. Mostly dry and breezy trade wind weather will return for the last weekend of 2018, and continue into the new year.