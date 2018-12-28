Cold front moving over the state, more big surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds are light ahead of a cold front approaching from the northwest. The front is over Kauai and has stalled out over the western half of the, bringing showers and thundershowers. The weather will begin to improve by Saturday as the front diminishes and retreats westward. Mostly dry and breezy trade wind weather will return for the last weekend of 2018, and continue into the new year.
A large, long period northwest swell will build peak today, and then decline through the rest of the weekend. A High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect through Friday for exposed north and west facing shores. There is still potential for this swell to reach warning level surf, so we will continue to monitor the latest buoy data. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) is also in effect through Saturday due to the building swell and expected seas.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.