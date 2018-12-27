49 years ago, a time capsule was entombed at the state Capitol building. Today, it will be opened

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - History buffs, this one’s for you.
A once-forgotten time capsule sealed into the state Capitol building when it was dedicated in 1969 will be opened Thursday — and its contents revealed.
The location of the time capsule (a 20-pound copper box) was nearly forgotten.
And then once it was found — entombed in a wall at the Capitol building — it took nearly 30 hours to carefully remove it.
Archivists aren’t exactly sure what they’ll find inside the time capsule.
But an article from 1969 in the Honolulu Advertiser offers some clues.
The time capsule, it said, contains photographs, copies of the State Constitution, microfilm copies of newspapers, and a copy of Gov. Burns' 1966 inaugural address, along with a host of other state documents.
Whatever’s inside the time capsule, the items will be put on public display in March, when the state celebrates the 50th anniversary of the completion of the state Capitol building.
