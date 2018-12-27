YEAR IN REVIEW: Hawaii is still mourning the loss of one of the Big Island’s finest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid the eruption and flooding disasters on the Big Island this summer, another crisis struck when an officer was fatally shot in July.
Officer Bronson Kaliloa died July 18, after being shot during a traffic stop in Mountain View. The accused gunman was killed several days later in a police shootout, which also inured another officer.
Kaliloa, a 10-year veteran of the force, was survived by his parents, his wife and three young children.
More than 1,000 people gathered for the services, which included tributes from fellow officers across the country.
