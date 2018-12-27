YEAR IN REVIEW: The 2018 Kilauea eruption decimated communities and changed the Big Island’s landscape forever

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eruption from Kilauea’s lower east rift zone is technically over. But that doesn’t mean it won’t start up again.
December marked three months since lava activity was last observed, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, a three-month lull in activity means an eruption could be over.
Emissions have been relatively low, and earthquakes aren’t as prevalent. However, magma is still being supplied to Kilauea, the USGS said.
So officials have a warning for nearby residents: don’t let your guard down.
The eruption from Kilauea’s lower east rift zone started in May, destroying more than 700 homes and changing the landscape of lower Puna.
