YEAR IN REVIEW: The fake missile alert was Hawaii’s harsh start to 2018, and its repercussions are still being felt

WATCH: Remembering the missile alert scare of 2018
December 26, 2018 at 4:11 PM HST - Updated December 26 at 4:11 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has had a busy year.

So busy it’s sometimes easy to forget the terrifying start Hawaii had to 2018.

On Jan. 13, about 8:05 a.m., a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee mistakenly sent a false missile alert to cellphones and broadcasters, triggering 38 minutes of panic until a false alarm message was sent out.

As part of a digital series examining some of the most memorable stories of 2018, Hawaii News Now takes a look back at that day — and what happened in the days and weeks that followed.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.