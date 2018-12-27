YEAR IN REVIEW: The fake missile alert was Hawaii’s harsh start to 2018, and its repercussions are still being felt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has had a busy year.
So busy it’s sometimes easy to forget the terrifying start Hawaii had to 2018.
On Jan. 13, about 8:05 a.m., a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee mistakenly sent a false missile alert to cellphones and broadcasters, triggering 38 minutes of panic until a false alarm message was sent out.
As part of a digital series examining some of the most memorable stories of 2018, Hawaii News Now takes a look back at that day — and what happened in the days and weeks that followed.
