'What it’s about’: Mariota is doing everything he can to get back on the field this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re a football fan, it doesn’t get much better than this Sunday.
This weekend’s slate of games will serve as the most dramatic weekend of the NFL regular season. Divisional titles are still on the line, playoff spots are still up for grabs and playoff seeding has still yet to be determined.
Former St. Louis Crusader and Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota will lead the Tennessee Titans against divisional opponent — the Indianapolis Colts.
The two met back on Nov. 18 with the Colts cementing a 38-10 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mariota is confident he’ll play this weekend after suffering a stinger in a 25-16 win over the Washington Redskins. He suffered a hit in that game that resulted in numbness over the right side of his body.
“I’m just trying to get back,” said Mariota. “I’m really focused on trying to get healthy and I’m trying to do anything I can to help this team win.”
Mariota did not practice Wednesday, but head coach Mike Vrabel is hopeful he will return to the practice field this week. Mariota has cleared all of the NFL’s concussion protocols and is optimistic he’ll play this weekend.
The Titans are just one victory away from qualifying for the playoff’s and Mariota knows what’s at stake this Sunday.
“This is what it’s about, you’re playing for everything,” Mariota said. “I’m doing everything I can day and night to make sure that I can be ready.”
