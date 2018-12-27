‘We’ve made tremendous progress’: Tua updates media on injured ankle heading into Orange Bowl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the moment college football fan’s have been waiting for.
The College Football Playoff is set to kick off this weekend with a slate of games featuring the top four teams in the country and arguably the nation’s two best players.
Tua Tagovailoa and the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face Heisman winner Kyler Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners in a game the college football universe can’t wait to see.
At the Orange Bowl media day in Miami, Florida the health of the two superstar quarterbacks were the main concern.
Oklahoma signal caller Kyler Murray missed the news conference due to health issues, but later practiced in the afternoon. It is not believed to be anything serious according to team officials.
Tagovailoa spoke with ESPN’s Maria Taylor, and had an update on his injured ankle and his physical health in his first national appearance since the Heisman trophy ceremony.
“I think we’ve made tremendous progress,” said Tagovailoa Wednesday. “I feel about 80 to 85 percent right now and I have been rehabbing here so I feel good.”
The Crimson Tide and the Sooners both sport two of the most prolific offenses in the country and football fans are expecting a high scoring game.
The game will also feature a key match-up between Murray and Tagovailoa. Murray won the Heisman trophy earlier this month over Tua while Tagovailoa was named the Maxwell player of the year and a first team All-American.
The winner of the Capital One Orange Bowl will go on to play for the National Championship at Levi Stadium on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara California.
