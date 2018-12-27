Wet weather lingers into the weekend with more big surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern is expected through the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches and moves into the area. The front is forecast to move over the islands and stall Thursday night into the weekend, then gradually diminish. Locally heavy rainfall along with a few thunderstorms will become a possibility through this time, especially late Thursday through Friday for the northwest islands. Conditions should gradually begin to improve late in the weekend, with a return of drier trade wind conditions early next week.