Wet weather lingers into the weekend with more big surf on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern is expected through the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches and moves into the area. The front is forecast to move over the islands and stall Thursday night into the weekend, then gradually diminish. Locally heavy rainfall along with a few thunderstorms will become a possibility through this time, especially late Thursday through Friday for the northwest islands. Conditions should gradually begin to improve late in the weekend, with a return of drier trade wind conditions early next week.
A moderate northwest swell will continue to hold steady tonight and into Thursday morning. Long-period forerunners from a large northwest swell is expected to fill in through the day Thursday and may reach advisory level by the evening hours. Swell will continue to build Thursday night and will likely peak on Friday near warning levels for north and west facing shores of the smaller islands. This swell will gradually fade this weekend. Another northwest swell is due in around Tuesday next week producing surf below advisory levels along north and west facing shores.
