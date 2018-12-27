State orders brothers to fix decrepit Kakaako roads or stop charging for parking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state agency is ordering two brothers to either fix up the streets they claim they own in Kakaako or stop charging parking fees.
"If you’re charging for parking in Kakaako on private roads, the roads need to be up to city standards, or you can’t charge for parking,” said Garett Kamemoto, Hawaii Community Development Authority (HCDA) spokesman.
Cedric and Calvert Chun own Kakaako Land Company and claim they own Cummins, Kawaiaha’o, Clayton, Queen, and Ilaniwai Streets. They charge more than $100 per month for various stalls and tow away “unauthorized vehicles." The two brothers have faced several legal challenges over the years.
HCDA sent the company a notice of violation saying those five roads aren’t up to city code.
The notice of violation states that the Chun brothers have until January 14th to repair those streets or stop charging for parking.
If they don’t, they could be fined $500 per day.
The owner of Cafe Duck Butt Jin Hong has two “reserved parking” stalls right in front of his business on Kawaiaha’o Street.
Hong says business owners are losing out on prime customer parking.
"Parking has always been an issue in our neighbor. So of course, when they don't see any open stalls, or stalls always taken, it is a little bit of a deterrent," said Hong.
Hong says nearby business owners are the ones who ultimately suffer.
"I definitely want better roads and better parking for my customers. That's all I care about," Hong said.
Hawaii News Now left a message for the Chun brothers' attorney for comment but have not heard back yet.
This story will be updated.
