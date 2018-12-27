Report: Airguns once again dominate ‘firearm’ violations at public schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 26 Hawaii students were expelled in the 2017-18 school year for violating the state’s zero-tolerance firearms policy, according to a newly-released report to the Legislature.
The vast majority of one-year expulsions were for students bringing airguns to school.
But there were two instances of students bringing actual handguns to school. And one student was expelled for bringing an explosive on campus.
[For the full report, click here.]
The figures are included in the Department of Education’s annual report on its mandatory firearms expulsion policy.
The number of students expelled for firearms is up slightly from the previous year, but down from a high of 42 in 2011-12. And some 63 percent of all firearm incidents happened at middle and high schools.
That’s because airguns are often seen as toys, though authorities warn they can look incredibly authentic.
The Education Department says airguns can include BB guns, pellet guns, Nerf guns and paintball guns.
