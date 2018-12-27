New eye transplant surgery in Hawaii helps patients with cloudy corneas see clearly

HONOLULU, HI (HAWAII NEWS NOW) - About 7 months ago, Carol Crowell's vision started getting blurry, deteriorating until she couldn't drive, read and recognize her own grandchildren from a distance.
“That’s why my grand kids always tell me grandma you are blind,” she said.
"Getting scared. I didn't want to go blind," she added.
Dr. Jeff Wong, ophthalmologist at Honolulu Eye Clinic and U.H. John A. Burns School of Medicine graduate, says the cornea in her eyes was cloudy and swelling. It’s a fairly common condition called Fuchs' corneal endothelial dystrophy.
"The cells on the inner lining of her cornea weren't pumping out the water like they were supposed to," said Dr. Wong.
Traditionally, a thick layer of the diseased and healthy cornea would be surgically removed and then eye tissue transplanted, but Dr. Wong performed the new eye transplant surgery called DMEK by only removing a thin layer of the diseased cornea. Then with a glass tube, he inserted donor eye tissue that’s dyed blue into Crowell’s eye. The new technique has only been used twice so far in Hawaii. The first was on Kauai. The second was done by Dr. Wong of the Honolulu Eye Clinic on December 19.
“In the old days we had to use all these stitches. This is a sutureless technique where we use an air bubble to hold the tissue into place,” said Dr. Wong.
DMEK stands for Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty and Dr. Wong says patients can see better, faster and there’s a reduced chance of rejection of the donor eye tissue. Crowell is still recovering, but one week after surgery, she’s already seeing more clearly.
"I'm happy. I told Dr. Wong if I can see clearly that's a miracle," she said.
“It’s wonderful to be able to improve any patients vision whether it’s a pair of glasses or cataract surgery or a transplant and hopefully making a big impact on their lives,” he said.
