New eye transplant surgery in Hawaii helps patients with cloudy corneas see clearly

Traditionally, a thick layer of the diseased and healthy cornea would be surgically removed and then eye tissue transplanted, but Dr. Wong performed the new eye transplant surgery called DMEK by only removing a thin layer of the diseased cornea. Then with a glass tube, he inserted donor eye tissue that’s dyed blue into Crowell’s eye. The new technique has only been used twice so far in Hawaii. The first was on Kauai. The second was done by Dr. Wong of the Honolulu Eye Clinic on December 19.