John Ursua’s top plays from this season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nothing good lasts forever, we have heard the saying before but Warrior football fans have had to live it.
With John Ursua choosing to forgo his Senior season, he will now chase catching touchdowns in the NFL as so many great Hawai’i receivers have done before him.
The ‘Run-and-Shoot' offense is something Hawai’i football fans have become accustomed too and John Ursua delivered some unforgettable moments from his Junior season.
In Ursua’s comeback year he accounted for 1343 receiving yards good for fifth best in the country, he also led the country in reeving touchdowns this season with 16.
Relive some of his best moments from the 2018 season.
