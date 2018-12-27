It’s a record year for Hawaiian monk seal births in the state!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -It’s a record year for Hawaiian monk seals born in the state this year!
NOAA says as of early November, at least 30 pups have been born on the main Hawaiian Islands, surpassing the previous record of 21 births set back in 2013.
Officials also say eight of this year's pups were born to first time moms, including the most recent pup born to R8HE in Maui County.
As cute as they are, officials are reminding the public to stay quiet and give the mom and the pup plenty of room to rest and nurse.
Hawaiian monk seals are considered critically endangered and are protected by both state and federal law.
