HTA OKs emergency funds to keep Pearl Harbor monument open as government shutdown drags on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HTA has approved a $126,000 cash infusion to a consortium of nonprofits scrambling to keep the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument open amid the government shutdown.
The Hawaii Tourism Authority approved the funds Thursday morning.
It allocates $14,000 a day to keep one of the state’s most-visited attractions open through Jan. 6.
A group of nonprofits had stepped up to keep the Pearl Harbor historic sites up and running during the government shutdown, which started last week.
But this week, they warned they were running out of money fast.
It costs up to $18,000 a day to keep sites open.
“This park is important because it’s an iconic park. It’s a memorial," said Aileen Utterdyke, Pacific Historic Parks president. “It’s a park that represents a lot of people who sacrificed their lives for the United States.”
Every day, up to 5,000 people make their way to the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument. It’s a trip many people plan months in advance.
“There are thousands of visitors from all over the world who come to see this park and understand our history and keeping the park open is crucial to perpetuating that,” Utterdyke said.
A quarter of all Hawaii tourists visit Pearl Harbor.
That’s why last week the group of non-profits — Pacific Historic Parks, the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum, the Battleship Missouri Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum — pooled together close to $100,000 from their operating budgets to keep the monument up and running during the government shutdown.
But come Friday, that money will run out.
Other states are also pitching in to keep their national parks open during the shutdown, recognizing their broad economic impact. In Utah, for example, the governor signed off on an $80,000 grant that will carry three of its most popular parks through the end of the year.
