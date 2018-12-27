HPU basketball player dies after collapsing at game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University basketball payer Emil Isovic died Wednesday after collapsing during a timeout at a game last week.
Isovic, 21, collapsed while sitting on the bench when HPU took on Southern Nazarene on Dec. 18 and had spent the last week recovering at Straub Medical Center but unfortunately never regained consciousness.
Emil, a sophomore from Kristianstad, Sweden was off to a promising career as a member of the HPU Sharks Men’s Basketball team. Last season he averaged four points a game while shooting over 30% from both the field and beyond the arc.
Prior to HPU he made the All-Star Swedish Championship u 19 team and was named the most improved player on the Malbas Team from 2016-17.
Isovic died at the Straub Medical Center, where he was surrounded by friends and family.
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Emil’s family and to all of you,” HPU athletic director Sam Moku said, in a statement. “There aren’t words to express how much Emil will be missed. May we find comfort in one another’s company and solace in the memories of a young man who made an unforgettable impression on our hearts.”
