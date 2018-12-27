Authorities looking for man reported missing at Pali lookout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are looking for a man reported missing at the Nuuanu Pali lookout.
Police said Randy McKee Jr. was last heard from at about 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.
His 2005 silver four-door Toyota Corolla was found unattended at the Pali lookout parking lot at approximately 7:45 a.m.
The 29-year-old man has a medical condition that requires daily medication.
McKee has brown hair and brown eyes and is described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.
His family and friends say they are very concerned for his safety and well-being.
Anyone with information on McKee’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 808-955-8300.
