Here’s how to keep your pet safe during the New Year’s festivities
(Image: Hawaiian Humane Society)
By HNN Staff | December 26, 2018 at 4:17 PM HST - Updated December 26 at 4:17 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ringing in the new year is fun. But for pets, all that noise can be anxiety-provoking.

That’s why the Hawaiian Humane Society is urging pet owners to take some precautions now to keep pets safe.

Here’s what you need to do:

  • Ensure your pets have identification. Pets should be microchipped and your current information should be on file with the Hawaiian Humane Society. Call the humane society at 356-2228 if your pet is lost.
  • Keep your pet indoors or in an enclosed garage during the holiday celebrations.
  • If you know your pet can get anxious because of loud noises, consult your vet for ways to alleviate fear. 
  • Resist taking your pet to fireworks displays. Most animals don’t enjoy the noisy spectacles.

