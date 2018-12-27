Here’s how to keep your pet safe during the New Year’s festivities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ringing in the new year is fun. But for pets, all that noise can be anxiety-provoking.
That’s why the Hawaiian Humane Society is urging pet owners to take some precautions now to keep pets safe.
Here’s what you need to do:
- Ensure your pets have identification. Pets should be microchipped and your current information should be on file with the Hawaiian Humane Society. Call the humane society at 356-2228 if your pet is lost.
- Keep your pet indoors or in an enclosed garage during the holiday celebrations.
- If you know your pet can get anxious because of loud noises, consult your vet for ways to alleviate fear.
- Resist taking your pet to fireworks displays. Most animals don’t enjoy the noisy spectacles.
