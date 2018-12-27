Forecast: Light winds ahead of possible heavy showers and thunderstorms

Light winds will allow for afternoon sea breezes and pop-up showers Thursday before a cold front arrives late Thursday night into Friday. The tail end of the front could bring heavier rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially for Kauai and Oahu, through Friday.
The front is expected to stall over the islands and weaken, but it may keep the weather on the wet side for much of Friday into Saturday, especially for the smaller islands. Drier weather and locally breezy trade winds should return by Sunday and hold for New Year's Eve celebrations and New Year's Day.
A new northwest swell will be arriving late in the day or in the evening on Thursday and could potentially reach warning level heights on Friday. Another smaller northwest swell is forecast to arrive around next week Tuesday. East shores will remain a bit on the high side thanks to a lingering trade wind swell.
