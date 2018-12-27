Baby whale struck by ship off Maui, wildlife rescue group says

KIHEI, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wildlife rescue group is asking boaters to be on the lookout for a baby whale that was struck by a ship off Maui.
It reportedly happened somewhere between McGregor Point and Kihei on Wednesday.
The Hawaiian Islands Large Whale Entanglement Response Network says the calf's dorsal fin was hit by a propeller but its injuries are not life threatening.
The whale was last seen heading west into the Auau Channel.
If you spot it, you’re asked to take pictures and call NOAA’s marine mammal hotline at 888-256-9840 or the Hawaii DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement hotline at 808-643-3567.
