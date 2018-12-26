Woman arrested for attempted murder following stabbing in Kapolei

KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested a 36-year-old woman in attempted murder case in Kapolei on Christmas Day.
Police said Veronica Hanawahine is accused of stabbing a 43-year-old woman.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Lauwiliwili Street.
Police said Hanawahine and the victim, who has not been identified, knew each other and were arguing prior to the incident.
According to Emergency Medical Services, the victim was seriously injured after being stabbed in the head.
Hanawahine has not been charged and remains in police custody.
