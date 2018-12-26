Warriors defeat Rhode Island, 68-60

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior basketball team gave its fans an early Christmas present this morning at the Stan Sheriff Center with a 68-60 win over Rhode Island in the Diamond Head Classic.
With the win, Hawaii finishes in fifth place in the tournament.
Forward Zigmars Raimo led the 'Bows in double-figures with a career-high 19 points while Drew Buggs added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Brocke Stepteau and Eddie Stansberry both chipped in 11 points of their own as well. Stansberry scored all 11 of his points in the final 10 minutes of the game to help seal the win.
Although UH has never won the Diamond Head Classic in its 10 year history, the team can hold its head high, winning two in a row including a win over the Pac-12’s Colorado and a tough Rhode Island team of the Atlantic 10.
The ‘Bows are now 8-5 on the season and will return to action this Saturday against Texas A&M at the Stan Sheriff Center.
