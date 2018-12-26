Record-setting swimmer’s escort kayaks stolen off Queen’s Beach

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-setting swimmer and his team — making a pit stop on Oahu — need help finding their stolen kayaks.
French-American swimmer Ben Lecomte made a detour for Honolulu after bad weather forced them to call of their trans-Pacific swim from Japan to San Francisco.
Lecomte arrived at Waikiki's Queen's Beach on December 10, after being at sea for almost four months.
His team says they chained their two escort kayaks under the nearby lifeguard stand, but when they went back to pick them up the next day, the small boats were gone.
"It was really shocking, kind of surprising. It was just a harsh welcome to reality," said James Dubourdieu, producer for "The Longest Swim."
One of the missing kayaks is green. The other is yellow.
"They're missing a ton of handles, all the hatches basically don't work. They have 'Malibu' branding on the side and they're both single person kayaks," said Dubourdieu.
First mate Tyral Dalitz says the kayaks play an important role in their expedition.
"When Ben is swimming, he needs something to guide him. He just looks down in the water the whole time, so we have a line in the water he can look at," said Dalitz.
While the small boats are a little beaten up from being at sea, they have sentimental value.
"We have some emotional attachment to them. They're priceless from an emotional standpoint, but financially, they're probably not worth much," said Dubourdieu.
The crew has collected all kinds of trash along their journey, in hopes of raising awareness about plastic pollution in the Pacific.
They’re currently in Hawaii planning the 2nd leg of the swim from Honolulu to San Francisco, with a stop at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
They're looking to depart sometime in April and hoping their kayaks will turn up before then.
“It’s a disappointing thing to lose, but at the same time we’re very gracious and happy to be here to plan the next leg before we go into the garbage patch,” said Dalitz.
