Sales of firecrackers kick off — as officials grapple with uptick in illegal fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firecrackers went on sale Wednesday.
And even though the number of firecracker permits is down this year, it’s still shaping up to be a noisy end to the year.
The reason: Illegal fireworks. Residents from Kalihi to Kaneohe to Ko Olina are reporting them.
Illegal aerial fireworks are a perennial problem, and authorities have said they’ll be out in force this year to enforce fireworks laws. But catching people lighting up illegal aerials is also an annual problem.
With the sale of firecrackers officially underway, the fire department is reminding residents that aerial fireworks aren’t just illegal — they’re dangerous.
The Honolulu Fire Department said 17,676 firecracker permits were issued this year. Meanwhile, the number of retailers selling firecrackers is down to 59, from 92 in 2015.
Firecracker sales are allowed through midnight New Year’s Eve.
And they can be lit from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
Looking for a professional fireworks display? Here’s what’s on tap this year:
- Hilton Hawaiian Village Lagoon: 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
- Kahala Resort & Hotel: Midnight on New Year’s Eve
- Ko Olina - Sites B & C: Midnight on New Year’s Eve
- Waikiki: Midnight on New Year’s Eve
- Turtle Bay Resort: 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
