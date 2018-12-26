Ready to recycle your Christmas tree? Here’s where you can do that

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s hard to believe Christmas is over, and maybe even harder to believe that it’s time to recycle those Christmas trees.
Some places around the state are collecting Christmas trees starting Wednesday.
On the Big Island, the following recycling and transfer stations will accept trees: Hilo, Keaau, Pahoa, Volcano, Kealakehe, Keei and Waimea.
The last day to drop them off is Jan. 15, 2019.
For Oahu, residents can cut up their trees and throw them in their green bins. Residents can also drop whole Christmas trees at the nearest Refuse Convenience Center — with the exception of the Wahiawa Convenience Center — or at the Kapaa Transfer Station in Kailua.
Kauai County residents can drop off their trees at the Hanalei, Hanapepe, Kapaa and Lihue refuse transfer stations and at the Kekaha Landfill.
