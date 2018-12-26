Mom gifted teddy bear with dead son’s voice recording

(CNN) - A touching and poignant Christmas video is generating a lot of interest on Twitter.
A mother whose police officer son died this past October received a teddy bear wearing a police uniform.
His sister Brittany came up with the idea of the teddy bear as a gift for their mother.
“My little brother died in the beginning of October, for Christmas I got my parents a build a bear in a police uniform (he was a cop) with his voice,” Brittany wrote.
When the build-a-bear played the recording of Ofc. Sean Tanner’s voice, it brought tears to his mother’s eyes.
Brittany posted the video to Twitter on Christmas eve and said she had no idea it would be seen and shared by so many.
Tanner worked as an officer for the China Lake Police Department.
