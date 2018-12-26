Light winds and possible thunderstorms on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A wet pattern is expected through the second half of the week and into the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches and moves into the area. The front is forecast to move over the islands and stall Thursday night into the weekend, then gradually diminish. Locally heavy rainfall along with a few thunderstorms will become a possibility through this time, especially late Thursday through Friday for the northwest islands. Conditions should gradually begin to improve late in the weekend, with a return of drier trade wind conditions early next week.
A significantly larger NW swell is expected to reach N and W facing shores of Kauai as early as late Thursday afternoon (as per GFS), and spread down the island chain Thursday night through Friday. This swell is expected to max out around 9 to 10 feet on Friday with a period of around 18 seconds. This translate to surf heights at or near warning level of 25 feet for the north facing shores. The west facing shores will also be impacted with warning level surf. This swell was generated by an intense storm with a history of hurricane forced winds. This system has since weakened, and is currently 1700 nm NW of Kauai.
This swell gradually fades over the weekend. Then perhaps, a series of reinforcing WNW swell reaches the islands north and west facing shores beginning on Monday, peaking on Tuesday night.
