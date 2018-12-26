Light winds and possible thunderstorms on the way

A significantly larger NW swell is expected to reach N and W facing shores of Kauai as early as late Thursday afternoon (as per GFS), and spread down the island chain Thursday night through Friday. This swell is expected to max out around 9 to 10 feet on Friday with a period of around 18 seconds. This translate to surf heights at or near warning level of 25 feet for the north facing shores. The west facing shores will also be impacted with warning level surf. This swell was generated by an intense storm with a history of hurricane forced winds. This system has since weakened, and is currently 1700 nm NW of Kauai.