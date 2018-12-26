Librarian taken hostage during AZ prison standoff

BUCKEYE, AZ (KNXV/CNN) – A prison librarian in Arizona was freed after being taken hostage by an inmate Wednesday morning.
The incident lasted about two hours at the Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis in Buckeye.
Officials say inmate Timothy Monk threatened the library employee with a prison-made weapon in his demand to leave the prison.
Teams negotiated with him and used force to resolve the incident.
No injuries were reported.
According to KOLD, Monk was convicted of taking a female prison officer hostage while demanding transfer from the Wilmot Prison in May 2006
Monk originally faced a 97-year prison sentence for armed robbery, sexual assault and kidnapping. He’s expected to face new charges for Wednesday’s hostage incident.
