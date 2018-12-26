Going to see Cardi B at Aloha Stadium? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning rapper Cardi B is the latest big act to perform at Aloha Stadium.
She’ll take the stage Thursday night, along with Snoop Dog and Sublime.
Whether you’re going to the concert or you’re going to be in the area, brace for heavy traffic.
The show is sold out and the parking gates to Aloha Stadium open at 3:30 p.m.
Parking at the stadium is $16 for cars or $31 for buses.
There are also a number of alternative parking sites available (see full list below).
An additional note to concert goers: You won’t be able to bring a beverage container into the stadium. Beverages and food will be sold at the concession stands.
Recording devices also aren’t allowed.
