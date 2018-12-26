Forecast: Lighter winds as heavy rain could end the week

Winds are diminishing ahead of a cold front that’s approaching from the northwest. As a result, passing trade wind showers will decrease and be replaced with aftenoon clouds and showers due to afternoon sea breezes.
The front and an upper disturbance will move in sometime late Thursday. There's a slight chance of thunderstorms Friday mainly for Kauai and Oahu, but there's still a high chance for rain statewide as the front weakens and moves eastward. Unsettled weather could linger into Saturday as the trade winds return.
At the beach, a moderate swell will bring surf to just below advisory levels Wednesday for north and west shores. A larger northwest swell is expected by Friday with advisory level surf. For now, no marine warnings are posted.
