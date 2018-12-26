HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Entertainment News: Daniel Dae Kim, Jason Momoa, Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
We start off the day after Christmas with Daniel Dae Kim; he revealed he is returning to the big screen soon; he posted up on Instagram: “Now that the Cat’s out of the bag, here’s a little peek at my character, Major Ben #Daimio of the #BPRD.” https://youtu.be/dt5g5_1cKVk
Daniel Dae Kim was also here in Hawaii over the last week or so; he posted that he, "also helped raise 10-thousand dollars for volcano victims... playing tennis at the Hawaii Open. Nerve wracking, but so fun to play with (Tennis Pros) Garbine Muguruza, Kei Nishikori and our own (US Representative from Hawaii) Tulsi Gabbard."
It’s been awesome to see Jason Momoa back in Honolulu for the Aquaman premiere. He was out with some of Hawaii’s celebs; he posted on Instagram: Amazing memories with my OHANA so stoked to connect with @blessedmma @yancymedeiros super proud of these warriors. Have a beautiful holidays. Be safe and go watch #aquaman cheeehuuuuu."
But it was also nice to see Momoa in relaxation mode on the west side of O'ahu. He also posted on his Instagram page... hanging out with the Keaulanas, Kelly Slater and Makua Rothman."
Quick picture from Katy Perry’s Instagram account: She posted this picture of her and Orlando Bloom over in Wailua on the Island of Kauai. Nice way to spend the holidays.
Did you watch ‘Home Alone’ on Christmas Day? A national survey compiled by streaming observer found that ‘Home Alone’ is the most popular movie to watch on Christmas Day in six different states. Another holiday favorite? Die Hard. It was the top choice in four states.
