Christmas in Hawaii is all about beaches and hiking – and first responders working to keep everyone safe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Instead of snow and snuggling up next to a fireplace, Christmas in Hawaii is all about sunshine and outdoor fun.
Diamond Head Crater Trail was packed Christmas Day with hikers enjoying the 80-degree weather and breezy trade winds.
"It's beautiful. It's paradise. I already told my husband I want to come back and it is only day three. People are so friendly and it's just a beautiful island. Every time I turn around, there's something beautiful to look at, just takes my breath away," said Emily Dohse, who is visiting from Greenville, South Carolina.
It's her first time doing a hike on Christmas morning.
Tuesday was a first for many families.
In Waikiki, the Salisburys are visiting from Vancouver. It was their first time spending Christmas in Hawaii.
“We’ve been here many times, but first time being away during Christmas time. So, a little different but yeah, we’re enjoying it,” said Lanette.
The Salisburys say it’s wet and raining back home, so it’s time to soak up the sun.
“So far so good, we already been for a big walk and everything. We let our kids asleep, they’re older kids. Now we can get some breakfast and we’re heading down to the beach,” her husband Mark said.
They also said it’s their first time spending Christmas on a beach.
While thousands in Hawai’i enjoyed their Christmas holiday at the beaches and hiking trails, first responders didn’t have the day off.
"We’re used to it. We know what we signed up for when we signed up for the job. We have to work all kinds of hours and sacrifice spending time with our families. But we make it work, we celebrate before or after,” said paramedic Kanani Adams.
Adams has been working for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services for the past five years. She said she has worked four out of the five Christmases.
"Regardless if it’s a holiday or not, we have to be there for the community. We have to help everybody out. People shouldn’t feel bad for calling 911 when they need help. Whether it’s Christmas or the day after,” Adams said.
“I’ve been on the job 25 years, so it’s a routine for us, and it’s something that’s necessary. We don’t think much of it, we have a good routine going. We’re used to this, being with our family, this is our family,” said Honolulu Fire Department Capt. Brett Mau. “The public really depends on us to provide our service, so they can feel safe and enjoy this good holiday season.”
Paramedics say Tuesday wasn’t too busy, but lifeguards were out in full force as beaches were packed across the island.
"It was a bit discouraging this morning telling the kids oh dad has to go to work. And they were kinda bummed but it’s part of the job,” said Baba Merino.
For Merino, being a first responder is in his blood – and he knows sacrifices all too well.
"I’m a second-generation lifeguard so I know what it’s like to have sacrifices done for me. My father has been working most holidays,” Merino said.
In fact, Merino and his father were working side by side Tuesday, so he got to spend Christmas with his family after all.
