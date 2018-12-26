Asian markets slip on fears of US slowdown

U.S. SHUTDOWN: The partial shutdown of the U.S. government that started Saturday shows no signs of abating. "Nothing new. Nothing new on the shutdown. Nothing new. Except we need border security," Trump told reporters. The White House said Trump will reject any deal that does not include any funding for a wall or a fence. The Democrats have opposed this and are offering $1.3 billion for security. The routines of 800,000 federal employees are expected to be disrupted by the shutdown, but essential services will keep running.