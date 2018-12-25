Wet trade wind weather for Christmas

If Santa left you an umbrella under the tree, he was being very thoughtful. A mid-level low passing south of the islands is combining with abundant moisture to bring wet trade wind weather for the next few days. Moderate trades will bring passing showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas, and some of the showers could be heavy at times.
Starting Wednesday, trade winds will slow down as a cold front and upper level trough approach from the northwest, and the weather could become rather unsettled as we head into Friday, with the possibility of some heavier showers and thunderstorms. However, it’s still uncertain exactly where the heaviest showers will occur, how strong the front will be and how long it will take to move through the islands, so stay tuned.
At the beach, there’s a moderate northwest swell that’s expected to peak below advisory levels tonight. A larger northwest swell is expected by Friday, but again the timing details still need to be worked out.
Have a safe and merry Christmas!
