Volunteers distribute hundreds of Christmas meals, gift baskets to homebound seniors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an annual tradition, hundreds of volunteers distributed 800 meals to homebound seniors and those with disabilities on Christmas Day.
Lanakila Pacific coordinated the Christmas on Wheels event.
The special holiday meals featured lau lau, chicken long rice, lomi salmon, sweet potato, haupia and pineapple juice.
They were delivered with handmade cards — and some Christmas cheer.
Volunteers also distributed gift bags that included blankets, toiletries, nonperishable food items and activity books for seniors.
Lanakila Pacific said the annual distribution of holiday meals is a reminder of the thousands of seniors who struggle to put food on their tables.
