These Christmas babies are heading home from the hospital in stockings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Babies are a gift. And at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, bundles of joy that arrive during the holidays are oh-so-gently tucked into — what else? — Christmas stockings.
The stockings are a tradition for the hospital.
Every year, volunteers sew them for babies born around Christmas Day.
The babies head home in the special stockings, each adorned with holiday images.
For Christmas, Kapiolani posted an image on Instagram of this year’s little ones in their stockings.
The reaction: Joy.
“Sooooo cute,” one user wrote.
Another said: “One son came home in one of those 27 years ago!!!”
And @barpratt summed up everyone’s thoughts: “Christmas babies. What a blessing.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.