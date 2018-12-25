NJ surgery center exposed nearly 3,800 patients to HIV, hepatitis, other bloodborne infections, authorities say

SADDLEBROOK, NJ (WCBS/CNN) - A surgery center in New Jersey said close 3,800 patients may have been exposed to infections.
They all had procedures at the Health Plus Surgery Center in Saddle Brook, NJ.
They're being told to get their blood tested as soon as possible.
The New Jersey State Department of Health sent a letter to those people, saying they received it because they all got procedures on Jan. 1 to Sept. 7 of 2018 and are at risk of illnesses such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV because of lapses in the sterilization and cleaning processes of medical equipment and instruments. A state investigation found staff members were not following proper procedures.
Officials shut down the facility from Sept. 7 through 28.
It did reopen after that, with a spokesperson saying it has hired new key staff members and improved infection control protocols, adding all instruments have also been cleaned and repaired.
Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, NJ, is one of several places where patients can get tested for free.
There have been no reports of any illnesses or infections so far.
