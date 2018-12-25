DOH: Embattled dairy’s sewage discharge into Big Island waters could top 800,000 gallons

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An embattled Big Island dairy is again reporting a massive wastewater spill.
The state Health Department said residents should stay out of Kaohaoha Gulch below Mamalahoa Highway in Ookala following the spill — which could top 800,000 gallons of sewage.
Kaohaoha Gulch was contaminated with animal waste after a discharge from a lagoon at Big Island Dairy.
It’s not yet known just how much wastewater spilled.
But Big Island Dairy estimated that about 800,000 gallons of wastewater “is expected to be discharged” by the end of the day.
Health officials said the lagoon is being pumped to maintain its integrity and prevent an uncontrolled discharge into Alaialoa Gulch, which runs through Ookala town.
The owners of the Ookala dairy had previously announced they were selling off operations and leaving the state.
That’s after previous large wastewater spills.
In May, the dairy spilled more than 2.1 million gallons of sewage from their cow manure ponds.
And in August, during Hurricane Lane, more than 5.8 million gallons of sewage spilled.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.