Kona church vandalized during holiday season
It appears rocks were tossed into the windows at Hope Chapel Kona.
By HNN Staff | December 25, 2018 at 1:59 PM HST - Updated December 25 at 2:07 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hope Chapel Kona is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some vandals that targeted the church just before the Christmas holiday.

The church, located at the Makua Lani High School Bridge Building, took to facebook to try and spread the word about what happened.

“Thank you Jesus, everyone is safe and nothing was stolen, but we are devastated," the post said.

Hope Chapel Kona Ohana and Kona community, we need your help. Hope Chapel Kona, whose home is at Makua Lani High School...

Posted by Hope Chapel Kona on Monday, December 24, 2018

The church also posted photos of the damage, which includes broken windows and extensive graffiti.

Vandals spray painted the walls at Hope Chapel in Kona. (Hope Chapel)

The church is asking anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest to please contact Hope Chapel Kona, Makua Lani Christian Academy, or the Hawaii County Police Department.

