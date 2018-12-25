Kona church vandalized during holiday season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hope Chapel Kona is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some vandals that targeted the church just before the Christmas holiday.
The church, located at the Makua Lani High School Bridge Building, took to facebook to try and spread the word about what happened.
“Thank you Jesus, everyone is safe and nothing was stolen, but we are devastated," the post said.
The church also posted photos of the damage, which includes broken windows and extensive graffiti.
The church is asking anyone who has information that could lead to an arrest to please contact Hope Chapel Kona, Makua Lani Christian Academy, or the Hawaii County Police Department.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.