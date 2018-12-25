Hawaii’s Ursua to enter NFL Draft, forgo senior season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of college football’s most prolific receiver is going pro.
Rainbow Warrior wideout John Ursua confirmed with Hawaii News Now this morning that he will forgo his senior season at Manoa to enter the NFL Draft this upcoming spring.
The redshirt junior will turn 25 next month and is coming off the best season of his collegiate career.
Ursua led the nation with 16 touchdown receptions, was fifth in receiving yards (1,343), and eighth in receiving yards per game (103.3).
