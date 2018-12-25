Hawaii to roll out database to track school repair backlog

HONOLULU (AP) - The Hawaii Department of Education is rolling out an online database to track the estimated $868 million backlog of repair and maintenance projects in the public school system.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the state plans to launch the database early next year to show when money is appropriated for projects, when it is allocated, when contracts are awarded and how much of the contract has been paid.
Hawaii schools have about 3,800 pending projects that are broken down into 11 categories. Roofing projects make up the biggest category at $196 million followed by grounds projects at $185 million.
Dann Carlson, assistant superintendent for school facilities and support services, says the extent of the backlog was revealed earlier this year following a “deep dive” by a new leadership team.
