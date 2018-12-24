There’s no trash collection on Christmas. Here’s what else is closed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If your trash pick-up is normally Tuesday, don’t put your can out. There’s no trash collection on Christmas Day.
The city says recyclables and green waste also won’t be collected, and all trash convenience centers are closed.
Here’s a look at the Christmas schedule for other city operations:
- Emergency medical, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. For route and schedule information, click here.
- The Pali and West Loch golf courses will be open from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. for 18-hole play and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for nine-hole play.
- The Honolulu Botanical Gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be closed.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Regional Park and metered parking lots.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
